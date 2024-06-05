Sunstroke-related death toll mounts to 36 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 5 (PTI) The number of sunstroke-related deaths rose to 36 in Odisha this summer, with two more confirmed cases, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A total of 151 cases of sunstroke-related deaths were reported till Wednesday, of which 36 have been confirmed due to heat-related illness, while 31 cases were not due to sunstroke.

The remaining 84 cases are pending inquiry, the statement issued by the state's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said.

Two suspected sunstroke deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, it added.

The government has asked districts to ensure post-mortem examination of every suspected sunstroke death for sanction of ex-gratia.

Also, a joint inquiry by the local revenue officer and a local medical officer needs to be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of each death, officials said.