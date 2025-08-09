Suo motu case likely against BJP MLA Ashok Dinda for threatening Kolkata Police officers

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) Kolkata Police is likely to register a suo motu case against BJP MLA and former cricketer Ashok Dinda for allegedly threatening and assaulting police personnel during Saturday’s rally to the West Bengal state secretariat called to mark one year of the rape-murder of a doctor of RG Kar hospital, an officer said.

Multiple cases are likely to be registered against the former Bengal Ranji cricketer and others, he said.

"Mr Dinda, during today's rally, threatened and abused our officers on duty. He also assaulted the guard of an IAS officer. Luckily, the personnel wasn't injured because he was wearing a helmet," the officer told PTI.

Video footage of Dinda threatening and abusing police officers have been seized, he said.

"Days are not far when police will also be beaten up badly. I am clearly saying once our party leadership gives a go-ahead, we will beat police in such a manner that they will have to hide behind the 'achal' (loose end of a saree) of Mamata Banerjee. We were rallying peacefully when police lathi-charged us without any reason. I am an MLA and I am saying this," Dinda told a news channel.

Incidentally, parents of the deceased RG Kar hospital doctor were also injured allegedly during a police lathi-charge and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The mother, who reportedly suffered injuries to her forehead, hands, and back, underwent a CT scan and other diagnostic tests to assess the extent of both internal and external injuries, a hospital official said.

The mother alleged that she was roughed up by women police personnel during a march to the state secretariat 'Nabanna.

The alleged assault took place at the Park Street crossing, where police baton-charged protesters attempting to breach barricades and proceed toward Vidyasagar Setu en route to the secretariat.

"Police pinned me to the ground. They broke my 'shankha' (traditional conch shell bangle) and I sustained injury on my forehead," the victim's mother alleged.

She claimed that four to five police personnel assaulted her during a scuffle between police and protesters.

Police, though, denied having used any force on the parents of the victim. PTI SCH MNB