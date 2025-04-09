'Super-22' squad to keep watch on people with criminal background in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) In an effort to curb crime in Shahjahanpur district, police have formed a "Criminal Tracking Cell" and launched a special squad named "Super-22" to keep a close watch on individuals with criminal backgrounds who are currently out on bail.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Wednesday that the initiative covers all 22 police stations in the district. Two police personnel from each station have been inducted into the newly-formed cell, and each has been provided with a motorcycle to facilitate field operations.

These specially appointed officers will monitor the activities of individuals with criminal records who are out on bail and maintain detailed records of their movements. Dwivedi said this system, perhaps the first of its kind in the state, is expected to help prevent potential criminal activities in the future.

"The primary task of the Super-22 squad is to track history-sheeters on a station-wise basis and monitor those released on bail in serious criminal cases," the SP said.

He further added that if such an individual moves out of the jurisdiction of a particular police station, the squad will obtain detailed information from the relevant area to verify whether the person is involved in any new criminal activities.

A separate WhatsApp group has been created for the Super-22 squad, where officers are required to share updates. Each time a police officer visits the residence of a listed criminal to gather information, they must also share a photograph of the person in the group.

"With this initiative, criminals will stay within our radar and will think twice before returning to crime. We hope this will lead to a decline in criminal incidents," Dwivedi said. PTI COR KIS DV