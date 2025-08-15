‘Super Six’ poll promises in Andhra ‘superhit’, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Aug 15 (PTI) Slamming the previous YSRCP Government for allegedly pushing the state into debts, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the "Super Six” poll promise was “superhit”.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag as part of Independence Day celebrations, Naidu said with a 94 per cent strike rate Andhra people created a silent revolution and brought the TDP-led NDA into power in the state in 2024 polls.

He further said, during the last one year with the focus on welfare, development, and good governance, the NDA government got great satisfaction in serving the people.

“I am saying this today with humility and pride. The coalition government is offering unmatched welfare assistance. There is no obstacle to development. There are unprecedented efforts for good governance. This is a record. This is an all-time record,” he said.

Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government destroyed the state over the past five years and tarnished the state’s brand image.

“The state plunged into a debt of Rs 10.30 lakh crore,” he said.

Polavaram project stalled and Amaravati capital works did not move forward during the previous regime, he alleged.

In the event held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada, he inspected various wings of the Police Department accompanied by the DGP Harish Kumar Gupta. This was followed by police march past.

“Independence Day greetings to all the people of the country. This is a time when India is growing as a strong power among all the countries across the world,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Further, he called on the people of the country to work together for the unity, security and progress of the state. PTI STH GDK ADB