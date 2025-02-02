Super Sunday showdown: High voltage campaign by AAP, BJP, Cong for Feb 5 Delhi polls

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) With three days to go for the assembly polls, Delhi saw a high-voltage 'Super Sunday' of campaigning as the BJP, AAP and Congress escalated their war of words with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading the charge.

Campaigning for the February 5 assembly elections will come to an end on Monday evening. The counting of votes will be undertaken on February 8.

The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections.

The BJP scheduled 80 rallies on Sunday. Several Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister Chirag Paswan, and at least five chief ministers of BJP-ruled states hit the streets, attacking AAP.

The Delhi assembly elections are being seen as a referendum on AAP's governance model and the ruling party's chief Arvind Kejriwal.

As AAP battles to retain its stronghold for a third consecutive term, the BJP is aiming for a comeback after 26 years.

Addressing a rally in RK Puram, Modi slammed AAP alleging that the party ruling Delhi made false promises and indulged in corruption. He accused "AAP-da" of destroying 11 years of the national capital and claimed that a double-engine government dedicated to development and growth will now be elected.

Modi said to the crowds: "Entire Delhi is now saying -- ab ki baar", and the gathering chanted "Modi sarkar".

The prime minister later in a post on X said, "Delhiites trust only the BJP because it does what it says. It is clear from the huge crowd gathered in RK Puram that the 'lotus' will bloom in Delhi." Lotus is the BJP's poll symbol.

On his part, AAP convener and former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal launched a fresh salvo at the BJP, accusing it of resorting to "hooliganism" ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

Kejriwal accused the BJP workers of threatening and assaulting AAP volunteers and supporters in the New Delhi constituency where he is contesting against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

"Our leaders and supporters are being threatened to join the BJP or face arrest and attacks. But we cannot be scared," he said, adding that Delhi will not tolerate such "intimidation tactics".

Kejriwal announced the launch of a new social media campaign with the hashtag 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi' on X as its response to the alleged threats. Several video clips and messages were posted from the verified handles of Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, AAP and other party leaders and workers.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, came down heavily on both the BJP and AAP. Addressing a public meeting in Seemapuri, senior leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that both PM Modi and Kejriwal are alike and both are "slaves of big industrialists".

She slammed Kejriwal, saying his politics emerged from the assertion that "I am honest and everyone is a thief". "Beware of those who say so," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Kejriwal came based on honesty but what happened? The liquor scam took place," she said.

"Modi ji said we are honest and these Congress people are thieves. What honesty has he shown in the last 10 years? He handed over the entire resources of the country to Adani-Ambani," she alleged.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh at a rally in Rajinder Nagar claimed that the AAP dispensation in Delhi refused central assistance out of fear that the credit would go to the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Singh said India's economy had grown under the BJP government but Delhi did not benefit.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged voters to choose education over violence, stating that AAP is working towards empowering the youth.

Addressing a roadshow in Jangpura as part of AAP's election campaign, Mann claimed that the people of Delhi have already made up their minds and the voting on February 5 is just a formality.

"People have only two options -- one is a party that prioritises education and the other that thrives on conflict. You must decide which path to take," Mann said.

Union minister Chirag Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is contesting from Deoli reserved assembly seat in alliance with the BJP, also held a rally in support of the saffron party and expressed hope that it would win the assembly election in Delhi, citing growing resentment against AAP.

"Where I go, I see people's enthusiasm for the NDA and the BJP, and growing resentment against AAP," Paswan said.