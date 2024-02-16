Superintendent of Government Hospital caught taking Rs 3 lakh bribe in Telangana: ACB

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) A Superintendent of Government General Hospital in Nalgonda district of Telangana was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday while allegedly taking a Rs 3 lakh bribe.

The accused officer was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a complainant in order to do him an official favour, an ACB release said here.

The favour was related to tenders and supply of products.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer, who performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage, the ACB said.

The superintendent has been taken into custody and the case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK ANE