Supermarket chain pays outstanding property tax after Navi Mumbai civic body threatens action

Thane, Jan 5 (PTI) A well-known supermarket chain cleared its outstanding property tax in the face of action by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, an official said on Friday.

The chain owed the civic body's property tax department Rs 1.60 crore and was asked to pay it within seven days, the official said.

"Getting no response, a team under additional municipal commissioner and property tax department head Sujata Dhole arrived at the D Mart facility in Sanpada on Friday with plans to attach assets," he said.

A release from NMMC said the supermarket chain acknowledged its dues and offered to pay by cheque, though this would have taken time for clearance.

With the NMMC team ready to act, the supermarket chain paid the amount online and, thus, avoided civic action, the release said. PTI COR BNM BNM