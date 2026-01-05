Supply bottled water to city residents: Delhi BJP leader to Rekha Gupta govt

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Amid the drinking water supply scare caused by deaths in Indore, BJP leader and former MLA Sardar R P Singh has advised the Delhi government to supply bottled water to the city residents.

Singh told PTI that he has written to the Delhi government's Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, urging him to consider his suggestion. He also sent a reminder to him in this regard.

Singh, the BJP spokesperson and former MLA from Rajinder Nagar constituency in the national capital, claimed that the free bottled water supply can be sponsored through advertisements on the bottles and an app for booking safe drinking water.

"No matter how much attention is paid to repairing the water pipelines, contamination from sewer lines and other sources is always a strong possibility. Bottled water will ensure that the people receive drinking water safely," he said.

Singh also argued that even the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) supply in the city is treated further at households through RO (reverse osmosis) machines.

"The health of poor people is, however, at stake as they can not install costly RO machines and remain dependent on unsafe drinking water or are forced to buy bottled water from private manufacturers, the quality of which is questionable," he said.

Purification of water through RO machines at home requires thousands of rupees as maintenance charges, he said.

Despite advanced technology, the water pipelines are prone to corrosion, leakages and admixing of sewerage flowing through underlying drainage pipelines, he said.

Singh said he has also suggested that the government set up water ATMs across the city to provide safe drinking water and also ensure home delivery on nominal charges. A large number of employment opportunities will be generated through this activity, he added. PTI VIT KSS KSS