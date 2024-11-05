Supply bus terminals with drinking water, benches, fresh food: Haryana minister to transport dept

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday instructed officials to pay heed to essential maintenance work at all bus terminals and ensure they are clean and have drinking water.

Advertisment

Essential maintenance work, including benches for passengers, lighting, fans, and other maintenance tasks, should be prioritised, and the quality of food items sold there should be checked every day, Vij said.

The minister also directed the officials to explore the possibility of opening canteens at bus terminals, similar to those provided by the railways.

Vij ordered that no vehicle without a registration number plate should be found on the roads, nor should any state transport bus be found parked at any private dhaba.

Advertisment

Vij was presiding over a meeting with officers of the Transport Department.

He instructed all general managers to inspect bus terminals daily and take strict action against vehicles operating without a permit, as well as monitor bus arrivals, departures and schedules.

He said that boards indicating the speed limit for each road must be installed throughout the state and accident-prone areas should also be identified.

Advertisment

The primary objective is to prevent and reduce the number of road accidents occurring annually in the state, he said.

The department informed the minister that the state has 4,040 state transport buses, 24 depots, and 13 sub-depots, with 649 routes within the state, 443 routes outside the state, and 877 village routes.

The state buses cover approximately 11 lakh kilometres daily, carrying over 10 lakh passengers each day, he was told. PTI SUN VN VN