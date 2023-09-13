Supply of inferior quality coal: HC sets aside lower court bail to accused

Chennai, Sep 13 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside an order of a trial court in the city, granting bail to Ahmed Buhari, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to import of inferior quality of coal and its supply to the public sector undertaking in India as superior quality by inflating its price.

Allowing a petition filed by the ED, Justice G Jayachandran set aside an order of the XIII CBI Court (Special court for PMLA cases), dated August 16, 2023, granting bail to the accused.

The grant of bail in haste without making the detail order throws suspicion over the conduct of the trial Court. However, this Court was not dwelling upon that aspect since this matter was for the High Court administrative side to take note and proceed, the judge said.

The allegation was that Buhari had generated over Rs 564 crore through over valuation of coal and diverted more than Rs 557 crore through his companies.

The materials placed indicate at this juncture the accused cannot be presumed to be not guilty, the judge added.

The judge said the delay in completing the investigation by the CBI cannot be a ground to presume that accused was not guilty of money laundering offence. Closure of investigation in a similar case also cannot be a reason to presume that the present case will also end in closure report. Ifs and buts cannot be an adequate reason to hold this petitioner not prima facie guilty of the alleged offence.

No doubt personal liberty was a fundamental right of a person, yet, subject to reasonable restriction. Prolonged trial or incarceration pending trial was antithesis to fundamental right. However, the reasonable restriction and the interest of nation cannot be ignored while taking note of the fundamental right of individual, the judge added.

In this case, records reveal that about 169 consignments with inflated price being encashed fraudulently by the petitioner through his company and the money has gone out of the country. The provisional attachment of the property by efflux of time had lost its enforceability and therefore if the petitioner was enlarged on bail, apart from repeating similar crime by floating new company, the danger of him fleeing from the hands of justice also cannot be ruled out, the judge added. PTI CORR SA