Supply of 'non-standard' drugs in Delhi govt hospitals: LG recommends CBI inquiry

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged procurement and supply of "non-standard" drugs in Delhi government hospitals, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

When asked about the matter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told PTI that the government will come out with a detailed response. He also alleged that there is an attempt to obstruct the work of the government through such inquiries. The Raj Niwas officials said that in a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the Lt Governor mentioned that it is concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients. "It is with a sense of deep concern that I have perused the file. I am, to say the least, anguished at the fact that lakhs of hapless people and patients are being supplied fake drugs that have failed quality standard tests," read the note to Kumar. These drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Delhi Health Services (DHS), were supplied to Delhi government hospitals and may also have been supplied to the 'Mohalla Clinics', the Lt Governor said in his note. "Tested by government as well as private analysts/laboratories as per rules and statutory provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, these have failed and are categorised as 'Not of Standard Quality'," he said. Saxena, in his note, also said that "these drugs procured by spending huge budgetary resources are a grave threat to public health and safety" and have the "potential of endangering lives of people". "Prima facie, apart from CPA-DHS, GNCTD, there are suppliers, manufacturers situated in other states and drug controllers in those states associated in this whole exercise," he said.

The Lt Governor said accordingly, as proposed at "Para 35 since the matter of 'Mohalla Clinics' is already entrusted to the CBI, this case, which may, inter alia, also involve supply of these failed 'Not of Standard Quality' drugs to such clinics, may also be entrusted to the central agency, especially in light of the fact that the investigation therein involves multi inter-state stakeholders including CPA- DHS, GNCTD, suppliers/dealers, manufacturers in other states and other state agencies". The Directorate of Vigilance had submitted a report on the matter. There were complaints of sub-standard medicines being supplied in Delhi government hospitals. Subsequently, samples were collected from the government hospitals, the Raj Niwas officials said.