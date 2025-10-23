Supply restored fully after power outage due to rains, winds on Oct 21 in Thane areas

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Power supply has been restored in all areas of Thane district that witnessed outage due to heavy rains and gusty winds in the evening of October 21, a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) official said on Thursday.

More than 28,000 consumers in Ulhasnagar, Murbad, Ambernath, and Badlapur were affected after nine high-voltage lines, 24 low-voltage lines, and three transformers were damaged, MSEDCL Kalyan region deputy chief public relations officer Ajit Igatpurikar said.

"The restoration work was completed in phases by Wednesday under teams led by Superintending Engineer Vijay Funde of MSEDCL's Kalyan Board Office. Supply has been normalized across all affected areas," he said. PTI COR BNM