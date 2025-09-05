Supplyco clocks Rs 385 crore in Onam-season sales

Kochi, Sep 5 (PTI) Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), a state government entity, has recorded sales of Rs 385 crores so far in the current Onam season, officials said.

As per an official statement, sales of this season were recorded from August 1 to September 4.

According to Supplyco, of the Rs 380 crore sale, Rs 180 crore came from subsidised goods. Also, Rs 205 crore from non-subsidised goods.

Supplyco officials said that district-level Onam fairs, held from August 25 to September 4, accounted for Rs 194 crore in sales.

Between 1 August and 4 September, 56.6 lakh people visited Supplyco outlets across Kerala, they said.

Onam sales will continue, a Supplyco official said. PTI TBA TGB ADB