Support Flag Day fund: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to "contribute most generously" to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund which is used to provide financial help to the ex-servicemen and their dependents.

Khan inaugurated the sale of armed forces token flags by purchasing flags from NCC cadets at the Raj Bhavan here and appealed to the people of Kerala to do the same.

"I appeal to the people of Kerala to contribute most generously to the Flag Day Fund 2024 and make this noble venture a grand success," Khan said in a video post on Facebook.

He also said that the Flag Day Fund Committee chaired by the chief minister has instituted rolling trophies to promote a healthy competition among the districts in the collection of funds.

"Trophies will be presented to the district, the educational institutions, and the NCC battalions which record the highest collection through the sale of flags," Khan said.

The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7 every year to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, he said in his FB post.

"The Flag Day Fund, raised through the sale of car flags and token flags is used to provide financial help to the ex-servicemen and their dependents," the post said.

Captain Sheeba Ravi (Retd), Director-in-Charge, Department of Sainik Welfare, Biju K R, Assistant Director, Lt Col R Murali, Byju B, Rajesh C S and cadets Sreenanda, Jinu, Ananthu B C and Sreehari participated in the function held at the Kerala Raj Bhavan. PTI HMP HMP ADB