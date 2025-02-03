Support for INDIA bloc to continue to counter BJP, will focus on increasing base: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will continue to cooperate with the INDIA bloc and other regional parties to counter the BJP, while also focusing on mass mobilisation to rebuild its base, the party said in its draft political resolution.

The rebuilding has to be focussed in West Bengal and Tripura to increase the party's strength, said the draft political resolution adopted at the meeting of Central Committee of the party held in Kolkata recently.

The draft resolution also said the "aggressive continuation of Hindutva drive of the BJP-led government has continued through state-sponsored activities", citing the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the passing of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, and various other state laws "targeting minorities" as examples of it.

The draft resolution comes a couple of months ahead of the 24th Congress of the CPI(M), which will be held from April 2-6 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

In its draft resolution, the CPI(M) rued that election results have showed that the base and influence of the party has not grown.

It said the party will work on expanding its influence among workers in the organised sector in the manufacturing and strategic industries, while also working towards taking up causes of the contractual workers in the organised sector.

Underlining the need for independent political campaign and mass mobilisations, the CPI(M) said work to strengthen the party "requires the rebuilding and expansion of the party and the Left in West Bengal and Tripura".

In West Bengal, special attention should be paid "to work among the rural poor and organising them", the draft resolution said.

"The party has to focus more on the political and ideological fight against the BJP while opposing both the TMC and the BJP," it added.

"In Tripura, the party should strengthen the grassroots organisation and take up a programme which will unite the working people while addressing the special needs and issues of the tribal people," the document read.

In Kerala, despite having its biggest unit of the party and a mass base, CPI(M)'s political and ideological work showed weakness in countering the BJP, Lok Sabha election results showed, it said.

It added that "fighting and defeating the BJP-RSS" and "Hindutva-corporate nexus" is the prime task, and called for mobilisation of secular forces against "Hindutva communalism".

"The fight against the Modi government and the BJP must be carried out by conducting class and mass struggles against the pro-corporate, neoliberal policies which have intensified the exploitation of the working people..." it said.

It said the CPI(M) will cooperate with the INDIA bloc parties in Parliament, and on agreed issues outside Parliament, and also cooperate with regional parties which are firmly opposing BJP.

Reviving and strengthening Left unity also finds a mention in the resolution. The party should work to bring all Left and democratic forces under a common platform through mass events and social movements PTI AO AO SKY SKY