Support grows for embattled MLA's assembly attendance as session nears

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 (PTI) With the next session of the Kerala Assembly set to begin on September 15, more senior Congress leaders have openly voiced their support for Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to attend the session.

Mamkootathil, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, first stepped down as the youth congress state president and later he was suspended from the Congress party. However, ruling CPI(M) and BJP are insisting that he should resign as MLA.

Following statements from UDF convenor Adoor Prakash and veteran leader M M Hassan, senior Congress leader and former minister K Muraleedharan said on Monday that there was nothing to prevent Mamkootathil from taking part in the session.

Muraleedharan said he does not believe that the ruling LDF members would manhandle Mamkootathil if he arrives at the House to take part in the session.

"When he arrives at the House (this time), he is an unattached member. The Speaker is the one who will take all decisions regarding his participation," the Congress leader said.

He further said that the maximum the LDF members are likely to do is to make some noises like that of a rooster when the Palakkad MLA rises up to speak.

If they do so, the UDF members would also do the same in return against Left legislator Mukesh or forest minister A K Saseendran who also faced similar harassment allegations, he said.

There would be nothing more in the House barring such sounds when Mamkootathil attends the session, the leader further said.

"There were two complaints against Mukesh, and police gave a chargesheet against him. Police arrested him and released him on bail. But, in Mamkootathil's case, there is no written complaint against him...and no arrest. So there is nothing wrong for him to take part in the session," Muraleedharan added.

On Sunday, former UDF convenor M M Hassan supported Mamkootathil, stating there was nothing to prevent him from taking part in Assembly sessions in his capacity as an MLA.

He had alleged that the ruling CPI(M)'s attempt to make political gains from the allegations against the Congress MLA over alleged misbehaviour towards women would not succeed.

He noted that while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had demanded Mamkoottathil's resignation and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had announced protests against him, no such action was taken when "serious allegations" were raised against several MLAs, ministers and senior leaders within the CPI(M).

Regarding Mamkoottathil's participation in the upcoming Assembly session, Hassan said it was his right as an MLA to attend.

Asked whether Congress would protect him, Hassan replied, "It is irrelevant, as he has been suspended from the party. There is a parliamentary party and its leaders. They will decide." Troubles started for Mamkootathil after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour. After CPI(M) and BJP started protests against him, several other women and a transgender person accused him of similar charges.

The fourteenth session of the fifteenth Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on September 15.