Support Mukesh Sharma: Piyush Goyal's ultimatum to Gurugram BJP rebel Naveen Goyal

Gurugram, Sep 19 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked BJP rebel Naveen Goyal, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Gurgaon constituency, to support the party candidate or else Friday onwards the doors of the BJP will be closed for him forever.

While addressing a public meeting at Sadar Bazaar in favour of BJP's Gurgaon candidate Mukesh Sharma, he said be it Goyal, Garg or anyone else, every businessman of the area will support the BJP.

The Union Commerce and industry minister said Sharma's victory will have to be ensured to give strength to Narendra Modi who became prime minister for the third time.

"The Congress is a pack of lies while Narendra Modi does what he says. This is the specialty of the BJP that there is no 'kharchi-parchi' to get a government job. The BJP is the only party which cares for every section of the society without any discrimination.

"The Prime Minister never worked to divide the society. It has been the history of Haryana that whatever government is formed at the Centre, the same government is formed in Haryana and I have full hope that the BJP government will be formed in the state for the third time," said Goyal. COR PTI KSS KSS