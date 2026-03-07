Support of parents, teachers and hard work helped me to crack UPSC CSE 2025: Raghav Jhunjhunwala

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Mar 7 (PTI) Raghav Jhunjhunwala, who secured the fourth rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, on Saturday said the support of his parents, teachers, and hard work helped him crack the test.

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday declared the results of the civil services examination 2025. A total of 958 candidates have qualified for the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Commission said.

Raghav, a resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, cleared the examination on his third attempt and secured the fourth rank. He is a graduate in economics from the University of Delhi.

In his first attempt, Raghav cleared the prelims, while in the second he reached the personality test interview but could not qualify.

"This was my third attempt at the UPSC CSE. I completed my early schooling in Muzaffarpur before moving to Delhi for higher studies," Raghav told reporters.

He credited his success to the support of his parents and teachers, along with the consistent hard work for the examination.

According to family members, after completing his schooling at Delhi Public School, Raghav finished Class 12 at GD Mother School in Muzaffarpur, where he emerged as the CBSE Bihar topper.

Arun Kumar, Raghav's maternal uncle, said, "He started preparing for UPSC CSE in 2022, the year he graduated with economics as his honours subject.

Raghav used to study 12-14 hours a day. He has been academically bright since childhood and has remained focused on his goal of joining the civil services, he added.

Apart from studies, Raghav has hobbies like photography and badminton, Kumar said.