Support PM's vision of 'One Nation, One Election': Shivraj to people of Assam

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday appealed to the people of Assam to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'One Nation, One Election' in order to serve the country uninterruptedly for five years.

At an official function where farm equipment and over 50,000 homes were handed over to the people, Chouhan said elections continuously take place in the country and it hampers developmental works.

"There is a big issue in our nation. Whether something happens or not, elections take place round the clock 365 days a year in all five years. Elections in one after another state, assembly polls after Lok Sabha take place," he said.

For the sake of the country, the PM has pledged that Lok Sabha and assembly elections should take place together so that service to the nation continues uninterrupted for five years, Chouhan said.

"There should not be wastage of money, and leaders should also be able to continue to work for the people. That is why I request all of you to support the PM's vision of 'One Nation, One Election'. Let us all take the pledge to support this idea," he said. PTI TR TR SOM