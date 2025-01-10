Support, strengthen ongoing protest without any delay: Protesting farmer leaders to SKM

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Punjab farmer leaders protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points on Friday appealed to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to support and strengthen their ongoing agitation without any delay in the wake of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's "deteriorating" health.

The leaders of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) made this appeal to a six-member panel of the SKM which on Friday visited the Khanauri protest site.

The SKM, an umbrella body of over 30 farmer bodies, also inquired about the health of Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered 46th day on Friday.

The SKM leaders stressed unity among farmer bodies for a joint fight against the Centre for the acceptance of farmers' demands.

The six-member panel comprised farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Raminder Singh Patiala, Jangveer Singh and Krishna Prasad.

The SKM, which had led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed three fam laws, is not part of the ongoing agitation of the SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM.

The visit of the SKM leaders to the Khanauri protest site came a day after it passed a "unity resolution" at 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Moga, calling for a joint fight against the Union government to press for acceptance of farmers' demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP0 for crops.

The six-member committee invited the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM for a meeting on January 15 in Patiala for unity among farmer bodies for a joint fight against the Centre.

SKM (Non-Political) leader Kaka Singh Kotra told reporters at the Khanauri protest site on Friday that they welcomed the six-member committee of the SKM upon their visit to the Khanauri protest site and said they invited them for a meeting on January 15.

"We have told them that Dallewal's health is not good. We appealed to them (SKM) that now the time is not for meetings. The time is to support the 'morcha' (protest) and strengthen it.

"Everybody wants the demands of farmers to be accepted and Dallewal's life can be saved. We appeal to them that January 15 (for a meeting) is too far. They should support the mocha," he said.

Kotra earlier said, "We have appealed for their (SKM) support for the victory of the ongoing protest. We are confident that they will consider it." Another farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said they have appealed to the SKM to strengthen the ongoing fight.

"Dallewal's health is critical. Considering his health, we all should strengthen the agitation without any delay in strengthening the protest. If there are differences, they can be resolved later," he asserted.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the SKM (Non-Political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year over farmers' various demands including seeking a legal guarantee on MSP for crops.

He has so far refused to take any medical aid despite his prolonged fasting, which has caused his health to worsen.

Earlier speaking to reporters, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal called for keeping differences aside in the fight against the Centre.

He also expressed concern about the health of Dallewal.

"We came here to give a letter to them and decide to fight this agitation unitedly and register victory. We will hold a meeting to decide the modalities on January 15," said Rajewal.

All the farmer bodies which had participated in the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws will take this agitation forward and win it, said Rajewal.

Another SKM leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan lauded the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM for giving them respect during their visit to the protest site.

Ugrahan, who is the president of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), said, "Our enemy and demands are common. We should come together. If we are united, it will be a very good thing." He said the farmers' bodies should press the Centre to get their demands accepted.

"We should avoid making any adverse comments against each other... We have taken a step forward towards unity, " said Ugrahan.

The attempts for unity between SKM, SKM (Non-Political) and KMM had failed in February last year. The fresh dialogue for unity resumed in December last year after Dallewal sat on an indefinite fast.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala visited the Khanauri protest site and inquired about Dallewal's health.

Surjewala said the demand of the farmers is the same as what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to them and that promise was a law guaranteeing MSP.

"I have assured Dallewal ji that we are with him and the law guaranteeing MSP is paramount for us," said Surjewala.

Protesting farmers of the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM burnt effigies of the central government for not accepting the farmers' demands. PTI CHS KSS KSS