Supporters celebrate bail for TN ex-minister Senthil Balaji

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 26 (PTI) Supporters of DMK local strongman and former Tamil Nadu minister, V Senthil Balaji, on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court granting him bail in a money laundering case.

Local DMK workers and Balaji's supporters burst crackers and raised slogans hailing the former minister. Some party workers enthusiastically waved DMK flags.

The apex court on Thursday granted bail to Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih put onerous conditions while granting relief.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister in an earlier AIADMK government.

The ED had on August 12 last year filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji.

On October 19, the high court had dismissed Balaji's earlier bail plea. A local court has also dismissed his bail petitions thrice.