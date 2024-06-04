Supporters celebrate TMC's stupendous performance in LS polls

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Ecstatic TMC activists danced to drum beats and smeared each other with 'green' gulal on Tuesday, as trends made it clear that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is romping home with majority seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The TMC is heading towards a huge victory as it is ahead in 29 of the 42 seats, while the BJP is leading in 12. The Congress is ahead in one constituency.

"Joy Bangla (hail Bengal)", "TMC Zindabad," BJP Hai Hai" slogans rented the air as thousands of TMC supporters hit the streets in Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, Diamond Harbour and Barrackpore seats in and around the city.

Jubilant party supporters also gathered in large numbers in Asansol, Durgapur-Bardhaman and many other parts of the state holding cutouts of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party symbol – twin flowers. Many of them exchanged sweets also.

"The celebrations have just started. The consistent campaign by the outsider BJP against Bengal, the comments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the eating habits of people has been rebuffed by the voters. People have voted for Didi and Abhishek Banerjee," said a TMC activist in Jadavpur.

"We will bring out a rally this evening," Debopriyo Bhattacharya, a ward committee convenor of TMC, said in Diamond Harbour which is the constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, who is leading by over 7 lakh votes.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, is considered number two in the party.

Meanwhile, the police erected guard rails near the Kalighat residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as thousands of enthusiastic workers and supporters, including a large number of women, headed to the area.

A large number of people gathered before the 30 B Harish Chatterjee Street residence of the TMC supremo shouting slogans against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Adhikari had been criticising his former mentor ever since joining the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in the state.

Young women, who are part of another procession, were seen kissing a giant replica of an earthen piggybank with ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, a popular financial assistance scheme of the TMC government, written on it.

The narrow lane resembled a festive look as sound boxes blared campaign theme songs of the TMC, with young supporters dancing to their tunes.