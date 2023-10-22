Supporters of BJP dissidents damage furniture in party office in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Supporters of BJP dissidents allegedly damaged furniture in the party's district office in Rajsamand and burnt election campaign-related material on the road along with tyres to protest against ticket distribution for the upcoming Assembly elections, with police saying no case has been registered in this connection yet. They were allegedly protesting against the candidature of Deepti Maheshwari.

Advertisment

After the party released its second list of candidates, supporters of dissident leaders also protested in Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Alwar, Bundi and burnt effigies. Similar protests were witnessed when the party had released its first list of candidates. In Rajsamand, three local BJP contenders Dinesh Badala, Ganesh Paliwal and Mahendra Kothari reached the BJP office with supporters in the morning. The supporters allegedly raised slogans of "Deepti Maheshwari Murdabad" and damaged furniture at the party office. A purported video of supporters picking up chairs and throwing them at the party office in Rajsamand has gone viral.

Rajsamand DSP Parth Sharma said no case has been registered in this connection and the people have been pacified. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Paras Singhvi, a contender for the ticket from Udaipur, also protested after he was not given the ticket. He accused former MLA and present Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria of interfering in Udaipur politics. Singhvi further warned that if the party did not change its decision, it would have to face "serious consequences." Supporters of BJP's sitting MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya demonstrated once again on Sunday after the party denied him a ticket from the Chittorgarh seat. They allegedly burnt the effigy of party's state president CP Joshi and demanded the party to reconsider the decision and field a local candidate.

Akya had blamed the party's state president CP Joshi for settling old grudges against him. Akya represented the seat twice in 2013 and 2018.

Advertisment

The party has decided to field Narpat Singh Rajvi, former vice president and five-time MLA Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's son-in-law, from the Chittorgarh seat. The party did not give him a ticket from his current Vidyadhar Nagar seat in its first list and replaced him with BJP MP from Rajsamand and erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Diya Kumari.

"The decisions are taken collectively and not taken by any individual. I can say that there is an excitement among the people and faith in the BJP with the kind of list of candidates has come out," party's state president CP Joshi told reporters.

When asked whether the resentment will be resolved, Joshi said everyone will work together as they are part of the family. Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said all decisions are taken collectively and the party's state president has not settled old grudges against anyone. "This is the decision of the high command. Efforts have been made to talk to the MLA (Chandrabhan Singh) and to make him understand. He will understand," Rathore said. In Jaipur, sitting BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti's supporters protested outside the party office and burnt tyres after a ticket was given to party's state general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma in his place. Supporters said that outsiders will not be tolerated in the area under any circumstances.

Advertisment

In Kota south, supporters of Vikas Sharma demonstrated at Talwandi intersection and allegedly raised slogans against Sandeep Sharma's candidature from the seat. Similarly, in Alwar city, after Sanjay Sharma got a ticket, his supporters allegedly protested against him and shouted slogans and burnt effigy.

In Bundi, a protest was held against the candidature of BJP's Ashok Dogra demanding a ticket to a fresh face. He has represented the seat thrice.

There are a total of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, and till now BJP has fielded candidates for a total of 124 seats. The party had announced 41 names in the first list. After the first list, several BJP leaders who were denied a party ticket had expressed their resentment.

Voting for all seats in the state will be held on November 25, while counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI AG MNK MNK MNK