Supporters of BJP, NCP leaders clash in Beed district during polling

Beed, Dec 2 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Gevrai town of Maharashtra's Beed district during elections to the local municipal council on Tuesday morning as there was an altercation between two groups followed by stone-pelting outside a BJP leader's house, police said.

Several vehicles were vandalised and police used batons to disperse the mobs in some places.

Nearly 50 people were booked in Gevrai town, police said.

The situation was later brought under control, said Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat.

As many as 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra went to polls on Tuesday.

Supporters of local NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit and BJP leader and former MLA Laxman Pawar had a heated argument at a booth in ward number 10, said a police official.

While the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are allies in the state, the two parties are contesting against each other in Gevrai.

Workers from both sides marched towards Pawar's residence and there was stone-pelting during which the windshields of several vehicles parked outside the house were damaged.

Police used lathi-charge at some locations and the polling resumed, the official said.

An offence was registered against 21 identified and 20-30 unidentified persons at the Gevrai police station for hurling stones and vandalizing a four wheeler during the election, an official said, adding they were charged with voluntarily causing hurt, among others.

Two groups came face-to-face near a polling booth in Gevrai when the polling was on. The groups later clashed and vandalized an SUV at 11.45 am, the official said. PTI COR AW KRK RSY