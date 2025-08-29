Supporters of Jarange hold protest near Mantralaya; disperse heeding police request

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) More than 150 supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange protested in front of Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Friday before they heeded police requests to disperse, an official said.

The protest was held around 3pm in front of the state secretariat, he added.

"They raised slogans seeking reservations for the Maratha community. Personnel from Marine Drive police station deployed at the site used public address systems to request them to disperse, which they heeded," the official informed.

Jarange (43) began his indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday, vowing not to leave the city till the community's demands were met. He received a rousing welcome from thousands of supporters, sporting saffron caps, scarves and flags, after he reached the protest venue around 9.45 am.

Meanwhile, his supporters, who had arrived in the metropolis from various districts in Maharashtra, were seen moving around Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Crawford Market, Fashion Street and other areas close to the protest site amid heavy rains. Many were seen seeking shelter from the steady downpour at the sprawling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Weary after travelling several hundred kilometres to reach the site of Jarange's agitation, they were seen resting on the CSMT premises, the subway leading to it and inside parked vehicles in the vicinity.

Several vehicles that brought in protesters could be seen returning, leading to traffic jams in parts of the metropolis. The arterial Eastern Freeway witnessed bumper-to-bumper traffic.

In a post on X, the Mumbai traffic police said, "Due to heavy traffic on the freeway, motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Due to political agitations, people are requested to avoid going towards CST and its surrounding area." Addressing the gathering at Aazd Maidan earlier, Jarange had asked his supporters to park their vehicles at designated places and not to block Mumbai's roads.

"Clear the streets in two hours and ensure Mumbaikars are not troubled. Those who want to leave the city today can do so," he had said.

Jarange wants all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

Accompanied by thousands of vehicles, Jarange, began his march from his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Wednesday.

The Mumbai police had allowed Jarange to stage a peaceful protest at Azad Maidan on August 29 between 9 am to 6 pm. PTI DC BNM