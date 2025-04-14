Supporters of Nathuram Godse behind 'traitor' posters: Digvijaya Singh

Indore: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday claimed that supporters of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, were behind his controversial posters put up at various places in Madhya Pradesh over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The posters describing the Rajya Sabha member and former MP chief minister as "gaddar" (traitor) surfaced in Indore and other cities, slamming him for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

A poster with Singh's photo bears a seal stamp with a slogan: "traitors of the country, religion, ancestors".

One such poster put up at Mhow Naka crossing in Indore had "Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Indore Mahanagar" printed below it. The Congress has already lodged a complaint at Chhatripura police station in the city.

When asked to comment on the controversial poster, Singh told PTI in Mhow, "Those who are supporting (Nathuram) Godse call me a traitor. Actually, these people are traitors".

He claimed the Waqf (Amendment) Act is against the provisions of the Constitution and a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging this law.

The 78-year-old Congress leader claimed he is facing opposition for his stand on the Waqf Act only because he is a "follower of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar" and an "enemy of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)".

Singh paid tribute to Ambedkar at his birthplace Mhow on his 134th birth anniversary.

The Congress veteran said that politics should not be done on Ambedkar's legacy.

"The Constitution made by Ambedkar was passed unanimously. Therefore, it is not appropriate for any party to take credit for it," he said in a veiled reference to the BJP.