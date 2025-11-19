Supporters of new political party assault policemen in Jharkhand, 4 held

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Nov 19 (PTI) Supporters of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), a one-year-old political party, on Wednesday clashed with police personnel after they resisted their alleged attempt to extort money from sand-laden vehicle operators in Seraikela-Kharswan district, an officer said.

The police fired in the air to control the situation in a place under Ichagarh police station limits in Chandil sub-division, and arrested four supporters of the party.

Ichagarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Vikramaditya Pandey, told PTI that JLKM leaders led by Tarun Mahato had stopped vehicles mostly laden with sand near Ichagarh Main Road.

"Our team got the information and went to the spot to remove the blockade caused by the stoppage of vehicles. At this, the JLKM supporters assaulted policemen causing injuries to a constable and a chowkidar. We had to send another team as reinforcement and fire in the air to control the situation," said Pandey.

The police have also seized two vehicles with flags of the JLKM and bottles of liquor.

"Tarun Mahato is among the four arrested. We lodged a case against 15 unidentified individuals in connection with the incident," the police officer said.

The injured constable and chowkidar were treated in a nearby hospital and released later.

The JLKM was founded by Jairam Mahato who won the Dumri assembly seat in the assembly polls last year. PTI ANB NN