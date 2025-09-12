Supporters of PMK chief Ramadoss, expelled leader Anbumani clash over anniversary event

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Sep 12 (PTI) Supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss and his estranged son Anbumani nearly came to blows on Friday at Tindivanam near here in connection with accessing Vanniyar Sangam office premises to pay tributes to reservation movement crusaders.

While Anbumani's loyalists were making arrangements to honour the memory of quota champions on September 17 at the Sangam office, supporters of Ramadoss objected and also allegedly locked the office, leading to noisy arguments and commotion and police intervened.

The anniversary of a struggle seeking a reservation for Vanniyars is annually observed on September 17. On that day in 1987, 21 people were killed in police firing during protests urging quota. Objections were raised by Ramadoss supporters when loyalists of Anbumani made arrangements to mark the 38th anniversary.

Police personnel were deployed at the Sangam office premises and both sides have lodged complaints with the police. PMK founder Ramadoss expelled his son Anbumani on September 11 from the party.

A confidant of Anbumani and a longtime PMK office bearer K Balu had said that the expulsion was invalid.