Supporters of Raipur mayor put up show of strength to demand poll ticket for him

Raipur, Oct 19 (PTI) A few thousand supporters of Congress leader and Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar on Thursday put up a show of strength here to make a fervent pitch for a ticket for him in next month’s Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

While Dhebar has sought candidature either from Raipur South or Raipur North seats, the Congress has fielded Mahant Ram Sundar Das from Raipur South and is yet to declare the nominee for the other constituency.

Dhebar has welcomed the Congress’ decision to give ticket to Das, asserting that he and his supporters would strive for Das’s victory. Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

A large number of people, including several women, gathered at Akashwani Chowk in the afternoon and raised slogans in favour of the ruling Congress and Dehbar apart from demanding a ticket for the mayor.

Amid sloganeering, a man pulled out a bottle and poured a liquid on his body claiming it to be kerosene. The man said he would burn himself if Dhebar was not given a ticket.

Cops deployed at the scene snatched the bottle from the man and put him inside a police vehicle.

The man identified himself as Dhanraj Gupta and said he and many others like him would sacrifice their lives for Dhebar.

“Either field him from Raipur South or Raipur North but give him an opportunity to contest the elections,” he said shouting slogans hailing the Congress and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

A group of people from the Muslim community also sat on the premises of the Congress office, Rajiv Bhavan, here in support of Dhebar.

One of them told reporters that the community has always supported the Congress but only one person, Mohammad Akbar, who is a state minister and incumbent MLA from Kawardha, has been nominated so far.

The Muslim community should get more representation from the Congress in contesting the assembly elections, he said.

When asked about his reaction, Dhebar told PTI that he had sought a ticket from either Raipur South or Raipur North.

“There are a total of 90 seats and only this many candidates could be fielded. So far candidates have been declared on 83 seats by the party. Indeed, I was seeking a ticket either from Raipur South or Raipur North as my workers and supporters have been working on the ground in both areas for the last two years,” he said.

Dhebar expressed happiness over Mahant Das’s candidature.

“I welcome the decision as Mahant ji is a better candidate than me. The work that I would have done for myself in the polls, I and my team will do the same for Mahant ji and help him win the seat which is called the fortress of BJP by the media,” he said.

Dhebar, however, said his supporters were a bit disappointed.

“People are calling it a protest but it is an expression of their love. It is a big thing for me as around 8,000 people stood for me on the road even when the model code of conduct is in force. This is love for me and the same people will work for Mahant ji. They will be pacified in two to three days,” he said.

Though he condemned the act of a man pouring “kerosene” on himself, Dhebar said he respects the supporter’s love for him.

Asked about his supporters accusing the Congress of being biased towards him, Dhebar said that had there been any discrimination, he would not have been made the mayor of Raipur.

“In the last assembly elections, I was not given a poll ticket but later I was made the mayor and today I am the ‘malik’ (owner) of four assembly constituencies,” he said.

The ruling party is yet to declare candidates on seven seats, including Raipur North which is currently held by party MLA Kuldeep Juneja.

Earlier, Dhebar’s brother Anwar Dhebar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged liquor scam in the state.

BJP has fielded its senior leader and seven-term MLA Brijmohan Agrawal from Raipur South seat. Agrawal currently holds this seat. PTI TKP NR