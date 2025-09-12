Supreme Court bar body condemns arson attack on Nepal’s Supreme Court

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) on Friday expressed “deep grief and anguish” over the violent attack on Nepal’s judiciary, after protesters set ablaze part of the Supreme Court premises in Kathmandu.

The SCAORA, headed by advocate Vipin Nair, issued a strongly-worded resolution saying, “While the concerns of the people are to be addressed by the Government through dialogue and democratic means, such an attack on the highest judicial institution of Nepal, which embodies and upholds the rule of law, is strongly condemned.” The statement, issued by SCAORA Secretary Nikhil Jain expressed, "deep grief and anguish" over the setting afire of the Supreme Court of Nepal, including the office of the Attorney General, resulting in the irretrievable "loss of decade-old judicial records, in a brazen act by protestors".

The SCAORA assured to stand in solidarity with the Nepalese SC Judges, the bar, the staffers and the citizens during the turbulent times.

“We pray and hope for the safety and well-being of all, and for peace to prevail at the earliest. We also draw strength from the resilience of the Nepalese people, who we are confident will emerge stronger from this adversity,” it said.

The arson at the Supreme Court comes amid an unprecedented wave of unrest sweeping across Nepal, which continued despite the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The Parliament building, the President’s Office at Maharajgunj, and the Prime Minister’s official residence at Baluwatar have also been attacked. PTI SJK SJK AMK AMK