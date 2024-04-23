Supreme Court claims attacked by unidentified persons, seeks action

Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) A Supreme Court lawyer alleged that he was attacked by unidentified persons in the Sector 29 area of Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Rajiv Yadav, who also heads an NGO, said he had gone to the Sector 29 market on April 18. Around 5 am, when he reached Hotel Crown Plaza, a person allegedly hit his car with a blunt object, the police said.

"I immediately took a left turn towards HUDA Gymkhana and tried to speed away and saw in the mirror a person with a gun in his hand running towards my car…," Yadav said in his complaint.

Yadav said he took a U-turn and entered the Signature Tower underpass to move towards Sector 14 when a speeding vehicle hit his car. When he stopped, the vehicle rammed into his car again, first on the right and then at the back.

Advertisment

"Thereafter, I sped away fearing for my life. These anti-social elements had carried out a planned attack on me and they should be traced and punished," Yadav said in his complaint.

An FIR against unidentified accused has been registered under sections 341 (wrongful confinement), 427 (causing damage), 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station.

A senior officer said the police are verifying the facts and analysing footage from CCTV cameras.

Action will be taken according to law, he said. PTI COR SZM