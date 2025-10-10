Supreme Court committee to organise 2-day event on safeguarding girl children

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court's juvenile justice committee will organise a two-day national consultation on safeguarding the girl child on Saturday and Sunday, a release said.

It said the event titled ‘Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India’ coincides with the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11.

"The national consultation, being organised in association with UNICEF India, reaffirms India’s collective commitment to ensuring that every girl grows up safe, healthy, educated and empowered," the release said.

It said that Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, would deliver the inaugural address while Justice J B Pardiwala, member of the juvenile justice committee, would release a handbook on ‘Child Rights and the Law.’ "Over the two days, the consultation will deliberate on strengthened measures towards preventing violence against girls, ensuring timely justice for survivors, and expanding access to education, healthcare, and social protection," the release said.

It said the first session on October 11 would discuss the girl child’s right to be born, nurtured and educated, the second session on safeguarding girls from cyber crimes, followed by the third session on protecting girls from abuse, exploitation and violence.

According to the release, the third session would also include sharing of best practices by various states regarding ‘Trafficking of Girl Child: Prevention, Challenges and Effective Intervention’ and ‘Child Marriage and Violence against Girl Child.’ "A session on the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act scheduled on October 12 will discuss the challenges and explore ways to strengthen the implementation of the act," the release said. PTI MNR RHL