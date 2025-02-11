Supreme Court junks over three-decade old case

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed a more than 33-year old case saying it would be futile to proceed with trial when parties had resolved the issue.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and S V N Bhatti passed the verdict on an appeal against a January 2023 order of the Allahabad High Court which held that the attempt to murder case couldn't be compounded.

"The incident is of August 11, 1991, that is, about 33.5 years ago. No doubt, there is a reference to the firing in the FIR but admittedly there was no injury," it noted.

The high court dismissed the application seeking to quash the proceedings in the case lodged in August 1991.

The top court considered the injury and the nature of weapon used in the case and held no offence under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC was made out.

"It could not be said, on facts, considering all the circumstances that this is a crime which has such a harmful effect on the public and that it has the effect of seriously threatening the well-being of the society," it said.

Referring to the facts, the bench said it would be grave abuse of process to let the trial remain pending, particularly when the dispute was settled.

"We are also firmly of the opinion that proceeding with the trial, when parties have amicably resolved the dispute in the present case, would be futile and the ends of justice require that the settlement be given effect to by quashing the proceedings," it said.

The bench said it was a case which resulted in a closure report from the police that was rejected by a magistrate in Moradabad, UP.

It dealt with the question whether it was a fit case where the proceeding could be quashed, particularly when Section 307 of IPC was invoked in the summons.

The bench observed the high court did not appreciate the difference between compounding of an offence and quashing of proceedings.

"Will the mere mention of Section 307 IPC in the criminal proceedings force the court to adopt a hands-off approach, when parties come forward with a settlement?" it asked.

Referring to an apex court judgement, the bench said it was held that a mere mention of Section 307 of IPC in the FIR or chargesheet should not be the basis for adopting a "hands-off" approach.

The bench said it was further held that it would be open for the court to examine whether the incorporation of Section 307 of IPC was for the sake of it or there was evidence to back it.

While allowing the appeal, the bench set aside the high court's order and quashed the proceedings pending before a trial court.

The case related to the alleged assault and firing over the passage of irrigation water through the complainant's field by forcibly digging the land. PTI ABA AMK