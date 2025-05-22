Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka’s mother passes away

Thane, May 22 (PTI) Vasanti Oka, mother of Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka, has passed away due to health reasons, family sources said on Thursday. She was 88.

She died on Wednesday night, they said, adding that her funeral was held in Thane on Thursday morning.

Vasanti Oka’s health had been failing, and she was hospitalised a few weeks ago, said the sources. She is survived by her two sons – Justice Oka and Dr Ajit Oka, who is a dentist.

Justice Abhay Oka is set to retire from the Supreme Court on May 24. PTI COR NR