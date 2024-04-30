Supreme Court law clerks take part in 'moot court' competition

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A Supreme Court law clerks' 'moot court' competition was held to celebrate the apex court's 75th year.

The event was held on Saturday and Sunday.

"The initiative was aimed at enhancing advocacy skills of law clerks and law researchers working in the registry and chambers of the top court judges," a release said.

It said the moot problem dealt with a fictional scenario concerning issues about the law of contracts and constitutional law.

Supreme Court judge Justice PS Narasimha and senior advocate Rebecca John presided over the final round, the release added.

The semi-finals on Saturday was judged by two panels of senior lawyers, including Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

The winners were Ankita Gupta, Sayan Bhattacharya and Varun Dhond, it said. PTI MNR MNR SZM