Supreme Court likely to get two new judges next week

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Union law ministry is learnt to have started processing the names of Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan for their elevation to the Supreme Court, and their appointments are likely to take place next week.

Sources in the know said the "paperwork" is likely to be completed soon.

Once they take the oath of office after appointment, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, which includes the chief justice.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, will become the first judge from Manipur to be appointed to the top court.

Justice R Mahadevan is the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their names on July 11. PTI NAB IJT IJT