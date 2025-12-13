Supreme Court reconstitutes 26 in-house committees

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court has reconstituted 26 in-house committees, including some which came into effect from November 25, while the others became operational from December 8 onwards.

The committees deal with various subjects, such as finance, promotions, law clerks-cum-research assistants, staff welfare, library, security, supervision of building and precinct, SC guesthouse, advocates-on-record examination, apex court rules, PIL matters, allotment of lawyers' chambers, family court matters, juvenile justice, cultural events and accreditation of legal correspondents.

The reconstituted committees include a panel to make suggestions for reducing the pendency of criminal cases at all levels, a committee for model case flow management rules, one to oversee scanning, digitisation and preservation of case records, Bar grievance redressal committee, technology supervisory committee, and medical facilities supervisory committee.

They also include a screening committee for additional registrars and above, mediation and conciliation project committee, and an editorial committee. PTI MNR ARI