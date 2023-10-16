Supreme Court should take suo moto cognisance of heavy pollution in Yamuna: BJP

New Delhi: Ahead of Purvanchali festival Chhath, Delhi BJP leaders visited Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj on Monday, and said that the Supreme Court should take suo moto cognisance of the heavy pollution in the river.

The BJP leaders also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, saying Yamuna water was unfit for human use.

The president of Delhi BJP, Virendra Sachdeva, questioned how Purvanchali people will celebrate Chhath next month with such levels of pollution in Yamuna.

"We want to ask Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal what work was done by his government with Rs 8,000 crore spent in the name of Yamuna cleaning by his government in three years," Sachdeva told reporters after the visit.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the party will approach higher authorities regarding the condition of Yamuna.

"I believe the Supreme Court should also take suo moto cognizance of the Yamuna pollution," Tiwari said and added that the BJP will explore other options to help solve the problem.

