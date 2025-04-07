Supreme Courts of India, Nepal sign MoU for judicial cooperation

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court of India on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Supreme Court of Nepal to develop, promote and strengthen the judicial cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Nepal's Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

"Inspired by the cordial and friendly relations existing between the two countries and their people, the MoU aims at developing, promoting and strengthening cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries," a press release said.

The MoU is believed to encourage a mutual exchange of information on latest developments in the field of law and justice while promoting interaction among judges and officials at various levels of judiciaries.

"Recognising the importance of use of technology in clearing backlogs, expediting court procedures and providing better services to stakeholders, the MoU provides for sharing information pertaining to technology employed in their respective Courts and other institutions," the release said.

A joint working group comprising the officials of the two judiciaries will be formed to work out plans and modalities for promoting and further strengthening judicial cooperation, it added. PTI PKS AMK