Supreme sacrifice of Sikh Gurus inspires all to uphold unity, integrity of India: J&K L-G Sinha

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and their grandmother Mata Gujri, and said the supreme sacrifice of the Sikh Gurus continues to inspire everyone to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.

“We remember the Sahibzades’ unparalleled bravery, sacrifice and courage, and the commitment of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Their lives and teachings are a source of inspiration for all citizens,” the lieutenant governor said.

Sinha was speaking at a ‘Vishesh Shaheedi Samagam’ – ‘Safar-e-Shahadat’ – organised by the All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee at the Digiana Ashram Gurdwara here.

“The supreme sacrifice of our Sikh Gurus inspires all of us to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation. It should be our sincere endeavour to build a prosperous country, which is united and strong in its diversity,” Sinha said.

The L-G also said the Sikh traditions, imbued with devotion, valour and glory, truly symbolise the invaluable spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

“The path of righteousness paved by the Sikh Gurus serves as the foundational strength for modern India’s inclusive development. Their legacy continues to empower those on the frontlines of nation-building,” he said.

Highlighting the initiatives taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha said historic steps have been taken to honour the legacy of the Sikh Gurus and for the preservation and promotion of Sikh heritage.

He also said justice was ensured to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) approval to the Golden Temple in Amritsar has enabled the global community to participate in the service of the holy shrine.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, rejuvenation of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial and promotion of academic research into the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, among other initiatives, have ensured that the Gurus’ message of universal brotherhood remains a guiding force for India’s future, Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor also praised the Sikh community’s historical role in nation-building and its tireless efforts to eliminate social discrimination.

Calling upon citizens to honour the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus by fostering a society rooted in unity and progress, Sinha said, “There is a new dynamism in our country, and let us resolve today to stand together and remain firm in our determination to build a Viksit Bharat of our dreams.” Marking the occasion, Sinha felicitated a newly-married Sikh couple who had their marriage registered under the Anand Marriage Act in the Union territory. PTI AB ARI