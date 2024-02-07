Supriya Sule questions govt role in curbing 'money laundering' by Paytm since demonetisation

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday questioned the government in Lok Sabha over the actions taken by it all these years after demonetisation if money was allegedly being laundered through Paytm.

She also asked the government about the source of the cash which is being recovered by the central agencies in multiple raids.

"When demonetisation had happened, the biggest ads on display were of Paytm. Today who is fighting the maximum against Paytm? It is the government, which is also saying that maximum money laundering has happened through Paytm.

"What was the government doing all these years? Whether demonetisation was wrong or Paytm is wrong or technology is wrong? And then it is being said that so much cash is being recovered," she said.

"From where did this cash in circulation come from? If demonetisation was done, from where has this much cash come which you are catching selectively? The government needs to answer this," Sule added.

Last week, the RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, a restricted bank that can take deposits but cannot lend, to not take any further deposits or conduct credit transactions or carry out top-ups on any customers' accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, cards for paying road tolls after February 29.

Reacting to the RBI's strict regulatory action against Paytm, Sule had on Monday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and voiced concerns over the federal agency's focus on political figures.

The House also saw a spat between TMC MP Saugata Roy and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over the former's remarks over the association of certain industry leaders with PM Modi.

"The biggest beneficiaries of India's market boom are the political insiders," Roy said.

Hitting back, Dubey said the TMC MP is also accused of having close connection with some industry leaders.