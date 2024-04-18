Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar to file nominations on Thursday

Pune, Apr 17 (PTI) Mahayuti alliance candidate Sunetra Pawar and her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule would file their nominations for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in the district on Thursday with a show of strength.

Along with Sule, her party's Shirur candidate Dr Amol Kolhe and the Congress' Pune Lok Sabha constituency candidate Ravindra Dhangekar will also file their papers.

Both factions of the NCP will be taking out processions during nomination filing in Baramati which would be witnessing a contest between Sule, sitting MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar, and Sunetra, wife of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP (SP) Pune city unit president, said after filing nominations, there will be a joint rally where party president Sharad Pawar, state unit president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut would be present.

According to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Sunetra Pawar will file her nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Fadnavis, who arrived in Pune to take part in the nomination filing for Baramati, Sangli and Satara seats where Sunetra Pawar, Sanjay Kaka Patil and Udayan Raje Bhosale are the ruling Mahayuti's candidates, expressed confidence that they will win all three seats.

BJP will win the Madha seat too where sitting MP of the saffron party, Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar is pitted against NCP (SP) candidate Dhairysheel Mohite Patil, he claimed. PTI SPK KRK