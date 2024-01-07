Supriya Sule taunts Ajit Pawar with 'senior citizen' jibe after he terms nephew Rohit as 'kid'

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday dismissed criticism of his faction by his MLA nephew Rohit Pawar and termed him as a "kid who is not senior enough".

Coming to the aid of Rohit Pawar, his aunt and NCP MP Supriya Sule said Ajit Pawar is a "senior citizen" now who is 65 years old.

"He is still a kid. He is not senior enough, so I need to find time to respond to him. A party worker or our spokesperson will respond to his criticism," Ajit Pawar told reporters when his reaction was sought on Rohit Pawar, an MLA who belongs to the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP.

Speaking to reporters, Sule, cousin sister of Ajit Pawar and working president of NCP, said, "Ajit dada (brother) is now 65 years old. He is a senior citizen now".

She also said Ajit Pawar's terse remarks shouldn't be taken so seriously by anybody.

"An uncle can say something like this to his nephew (Rohit)," she added. PTI ND NSK