Surajkund fair tragedy: Compromising essential elements 'quite unfair', says human rights body

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Taking cognisance of the deadly swing collapse incident and "systemic deficiencies" observed at the recently concluded Surajkund International Crafts Mela, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has recommended that the state government and all concerned authorities adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards compromise on public safety at mass gatherings. The commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, in an order dated February 12, has called for detailed reports from the concerned authorities. The accident at the mela in Surajkund in Faridabad district on February 7 occurred when the high-speed pendulum ride, carrying about 19 people, tilted and crashed onto the ground. Inspector Jagdish Prasad (59), who was on duty at the venue, died while trying to rescue those trapped. Twelve others sustained injuries in the collapse.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report about the swing collapse incident and the "systemic deficencies", which the HHRC observed at the mela during a visit, the commission recommended that no fair, festival or large public event shall be permitted to commence without prior certification of a multidisciplinary technical committee, comprising structural engineers, electrical safety experts, fire officers and disaster management officials.

Mandatory third-party safety audits of all amusement rides, gates, stalls and temporary structures shall be conducted before formal inauguration and at regular intervals during the event. Dedicated emergency response teams, ambulances, fire tenders, first-aid centres and trained rescue personnel must be deployed at strategic locations, the commission recommended.

A "fair (mela) must be fair in all perspectives," meaning that, along with cultural celebration and economic activity, equal emphasis must be placed on safety, accessibility, accountability and human dignity, the commission observed.

Any fair that compromises on these essentials becomes, in effect, "quite unfair" to the public, it noted.

Assistant Registrar, HHRC, Dr Puneet Arora, said that the commission has also sought detailed reports from the authorities. The deputy commissioner, Faridabad, has been directed to submit a comprehensive report within four weeks, including findings of the inquiry committee, status of the FIR, and action taken against responsible persons.

The director general of police, Haryana, has been asked to submit a report on the circumstances leading to the death of Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad, compensation paid or proposed for his dependents, and measures adopted to ensure the safety of police personnel deployed at large public events.

The commission has also recommended consideration of a posthumous honour for the officer who sacrificed his life in public service.

Additionally, the commissioner and secretary to the government of Haryana, heritage and tourism department, and vice-chairman, Surajkund Mela authority, Chandigarh, have been directed to submit a detailed report on existing safety guidelines for fairs and amusement rides and steps proposed to strengthen them.

All concerned authorities have been instructed to submit their reports at least one week before the next hearing, which is scheduled for April 7.

On February 7, the day the incident occurred, the chairperson of the Human Rights Commission (HHRC), along with members and the registrar (Judicial) of the commission, were present at the fair for a human rights awareness camp when "multiple safety-related incidents were witnessed." Near the food court area, a temporary entrance gate collapsed due to strong winds, injuring two to three people. This incident reflected the unsafe condition of the temporary structures installed at the fair. Around the same time, near gate no 2, close to the HHRC's awareness camp, another temporary gate was found dangerously tilted towards adjoining stalls.

Recognising the potential risk, Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and the members contacted Police Inspector Jagdish Chander, who was on mela duty. Owing to his prompt intervention, the gate was removed within approximately half an hour, thereby averting a major accident.

Most of the installed structures, such as entrance gates, stalls, and amusement rides, were temporary and weak in nature. Critical technical aspects, including wind velocity, structural stability, and load-bearing capacity, appeared to have been inadequately considered during installation, indicating serious lapses in planning and regulatory oversight, the commission stated.

There is no evidence on record to suggest that a competent and qualified technical committee conducted a comprehensive structural and electrical safety inspection before the inauguration of the fair, the commission noted, terming the absence of mandatory inspection and certification a grave administrative lapse and negligence.

Furthermore, the commission observed that in a large public event such as Surajkund, adequate emergency response teams, trained rescue personnel, and properly equipped medical units were not visibly deployed in sufficient numbers.

The surface of pathways at several locations within the fair premises was also found uneven and poorly maintained, causing inconvenience to senior citizens, children, and persons with disabilities.

The commission, under the chairmanship of Justice Lalit Batra, is of the view that these circumstances indicate a possible violation of the fundamental right to life, safety, and human dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.