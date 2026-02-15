Surajkund festival displays culture, tradition with innovation: Haryana governor

Faridabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Haryana Governor Asim Kumar Ghosh on Sunday said the Surajkund International Crafts Mela showcases culture and tradition working together with innovation, inspired by the mantra of ‘local to global’. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the festival in Faridabad.

The crafts festival, meanwhile, witnessed a tragedy last week when a 59-year-old on-duty police officer was killed, and 14 people were injured in two back-to-back accidents — the collapse of a giant swing and a gate — within an hour.

According to an official statement, the governor said here that the festival is a strong and vibrant example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India.

“It is inspired by the mantra of ‘Local to Global — Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Surajkund Mela is emerging as a vibrant platform. It is a showcase of culture and tradition where tradition and innovation work together,” he said.

According to Ghosh, it is through the fair that local artisans have got global recognition at the international level. The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is alert towards promoting art and culture in the state, he said.

The governor said Egypt has participated in the fair as a partner nation for the fourth time, which has strengthened our shared cultural and civilisational ties. “This time, the theme of states Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya has also enhanced the fair by showcasing their vibrant folk traditions and cultural heritage,” he said.

Several artisans received awards at the closing ceremony of the craft festival.

In the traditional category, Gaddam Bala, an artisan from Telangana state, was selected for her exquisite Ikat craft and was presented with a cheque for Rs 11,000.

In the Kala Ratna category, renowned Odisha artisan Damodar Fateh Singh was selected for his outstanding contribution to Patachitra art. He was also presented with a cheque for Rs 11,000.

A total of eight artisans have been selected under the Kala Mani category. A cash prize of Rs 11,000 was announced for all eight artisans.

In the Best Foreign Award category, Gihan Khalifa from Egypt was selected for Embroidery Art, Iresha from Sri Lanka for Batik Craft, Hocine Nejjar from Algeria for Hand Weaving and M D Mpapy from Egypt for Metal or Brass Plate and Lamp Craft. PTI COR PRK PRK