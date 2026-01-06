Surajkund International Crafts Mela to focus on Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) The world-famous Surajkund International Crafts Mela held annually in Faridabad district of Haryana will focus on the vision of Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat this year, an official statement said.

The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela is scheduled to be held from January 31 to February 15.

Known globally as a grand crafts conclave, the fair will attract tourists with the finest and most unique artisans, artworks and performances from across the country, while promoting Indian culture and indigenous traditions, the statement said on Tuesday.

In the 39th edition of the International Crafts Mela, special cultural nights will be organised with performances by Haryanvi artists to promote regional culture and art.

Haryana's Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma held a review meeting with the Tourism Department Director Parth Gupta, General Manager Mamta Sharma and senior officers here on Tuesday.

Detailed discussions were held during the meeting on preparations for the Surajkund International Crafts Mela as well as on various tourism development projects underway across the state.

Gupta informed the minister that work on all arrangements for the fair is progressing at a fast pace.

Keeping in view the continuously increasing number of visitors to the mela, 60 per cent of the civil work has been completed and will be finished by January 20, he said.

Necessary arrangements are also being made for parking, security, public amenities and internet connectivity, he added.

Sharma directed that coordination should be established with the Transport Department to fix bus routes from the Inter-state Bus Terminal at Kashmiri Gate, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat and other districts and ensure smooth movement of tourists to the crafts mela venue.

This will help ensure convenience for the public visiting the fair, he said.