Surajkund mela crowd sees massive 4-fold surge on Sunday despite 2 major accidents

Faridabad, Feb 8 (PTI) The tragic events of the previous day, in which a police officer lost his life, did not seem to affect the ongoing Surajkund International Self-Reliant Crafts Mela as the fair witnessed a massive surge on Sunday with people barely having room to stand due to the rush, officials said. As the mela opened a day after Saturday's tumultuous incidents, attendance at the fair was low, with only a smattering of people visible on the grounds.

However, as word spread that the fair was still open despite the earlier accidents, the crowd began to swell rapidly. By 2 pm, the number of attendees had reached staggering proportions. According to the fair management, approximately 50,000 people showed up on Saturday. In stark contrast, the attendance of over 2,25,000 people has been recorded at the mela so far on Sunday. Officials noted that extra gates had to be opened on Sunday to regulate the massive influx of visitors.

"Over 15 lakh tourists had arrived in the 38th edition, whereas this time, in just 9 days, 7.28 lakh tourists have become a part of the fair. The upcoming Valentine's week is expected to further increase the number of tourists, which could lead to the fair breaking all previous records", Heritage and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma said.

The ninth day of the fair began in a sombre atmosphere, with a two-minute silence held in tribute to Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who lost his life while on duty, an official said. After 3 pm, the stage seats were completely filled, with attendees even lining up in the last row to witness the fair unfold, he added. "In light of the recent unfortunate incident, the swing area has been temporarily closed as a precaution pending further investigation. Authorities are reviewing safety standards rigorously. All other cultural, craft, food, and entertainment events within the festival complex remain safe and are operating smoothly," the authorities said in a statement. Around 19 people were riding the swing when it tilted around 6 pm on Saturday before crashing onto the ground, leaving 11 injured and one dead. The deceased was identified as Jagdish Prasad, a 58-year-old on-duty police inspector, who was awarded the Police Medal by the Haryana governor in 2019-20. The accident occurred barely an hour after a gate collapsed at the fairground, injuring two, including a child, officials said. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that a detailed report would be prepared to determine the cause of the accident, promising strict action against those responsible. An FIR has been filed regarding the incident, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Faridabad, following directives from Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal. In a statement on Sunday, the Haryana Police said a case has been lodged against Mohammad Shakir, the proprietor of Himachal Fun Care Company and responsible for installing the swings at the fair premises, under charges that include culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant provisions of the law. During the course of the investigation, Shakir and another accused, Nitesh, were arrested, the statement said. The world-famous Surajkund International Crafts Mela is held annually in the Faridabad district. For the 39th edition of the fair, being held from January 31 to February 15, the focus is on the vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.