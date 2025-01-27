Surajkund Mela to be held from February 7-23: Haryana minister Arvind Sharma

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) The 38th International Surajkund Crafts Mela will be held in Faridabad from February 7-23, Haryana's Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma said on Monday.

Advertisment

The fair this year will be celebrated as 'Shilp Mahakumbh' on the lines of the Maha Kumbh and craftsmen from all over the world will showcase their creative work, he said.

Sharma reviewed the preparations for the fair in a meeting with Haryana Tourism Corporation and district administration officials in Surajkund.

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rajesh Nagar was also present.

Advertisment

Sharma also visited the Surajkund Mela premises and reviewed the arrangements, according to an official statement.

Sharma said Haryana has preserved its cultural and historical heritage.

"Along with establishing the identity of Haryanvi culture in the world, the beginning of giving a proper platform to the craftsmen started in the form of a crafts fair in Surajkund in 1987, which is setting an example at the global level today," he said.

Advertisment

He said the Surajkund Mela has been digitised and the booking of stalls has been done online for the first time.

Sharma said this year Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are the theme states and BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries -- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand -- are the partners.

The North East Handloom and Handicraft Association is the cultural partner for the fair, while Delhi Metro will be the ticketing partner, according to the statement.

Advertisment

Sharma said Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been invited to inaugurate the fair, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the special guest at the inaugural ceremony.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been invited as the chief guest for the closing ceremony, he said. PTI SUN TIR TIR