Surankote temple attack: Charge-sheet filed against Pakistan-based terrorist, associate

Rajouri/Jammu, May 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday filed a charge-sheet in the grenade attack case on a temple in Surankote that took place on November 2023, officials said.

They said the charge-sheet names two accused — Abdul Aziz of Hari Safeda in Surankote and Nazir Ahmed alias Naziroo alias Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based terrorist originally from the same village.

According to the investigation, Aziz carried out the grenade attack on November 15, 2023 under instructions from Ahmed, who is currently operating from Pakistan, SIA officials said.

Nazir had crossed over to Pakistan in 2001, where he joined the banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen and later got associated with the Jammu Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF), they said.

In late 2022, Ahmed re-established contact with Aziz through encrypted messaging apps using Pakistani phone numbers.

Ahmed radicalised and recruited Aziz into Hizbul Mujahideen and JKGF and instructed him to carry out grenade attacks in Poonch to serve the outfit's agenda, they added.

Investigators said Ahmed not only motivated Aziz but also supplied him with hand grenades and gave detailed operational instructions via encrypted communication channels.

The case highlights a broader conspiracy by Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir by inciting fear, communal tension and disrupting peace, they said.

Officials said the charge-sheet reflects SIA's strong commitment to dismantling terror networks and safeguarding the security of the region.