Surarjkund Mela tragedy: Haryana DGP condoles inspector's death, says he showed exceptional courage

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal on Saturday night expressed grief over the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who died while trying to rescue people at the Surajkund fairgrounds on Saturday, where a giant swing snapped mid-air and collapsed, leaving at least 19 injured.

Singhal praised Inspector Prasad, who was originally from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, for his exceptional courage, dedication, and humanity while on duty at the fair. He emphasised that despite facing extremely challenging and risky circumstances, Inspector Prasad prioritised the safety of others over his own life.

Thanks to the officer's promptness and bravery, several lives were saved, showcasing the highest traditions of police service, Singhal noted.

Around 6 pm on Saturday, a swing malfunctioned and collapsed at the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad. Inspector Prasad, who was on duty at the time, quickly initiated rescue operations. However, he sustained serious injuries while attempting to help others and later died during treatment.

DGP Singhal announced that Inspector Prasad's family would receive a policy amount of Rs 1 crore, along with other departmental benefits. He assured that the Haryana Police would provide all possible support to the family, according to an official statement.

Singhal highlighted that Prasad's contributions and dedication would continue to inspire others and that his passing represents an irreparable loss for the police department.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the department stands firmly with them during this difficult time and will provide all possible assistance.

DGP Singhal also visited the hospital to meet the injured individuals from the incident and held detailed discussions with doctors regarding their treatment progress. He assured the victims that the state government and police department are committed to providing the best possible medical care and directed officials to ensure there is no negligence in their treatment, the statement said.

Describing the incident as deeply unfortunate, the DGP stated that the administration would extend every possible assistance to the injured. He also instructed the doctors and hospital administration to ensure the availability of all necessary resources so that the treatment process remains swift and effective.

According to the police, Inspector Prasad joined the Haryana Armed Police, a specialised and armed reserve wing of the state police, in 1989. After completing 36 years in the force, Prasad was due to retire in March. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, who are students and unmarried.

